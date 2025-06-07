2025 Daily Leader All-Area Softball Defensive MVP: Loyd Star’s Burt Published 3:00 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Loyd Star and coach John Smith had a young roster this season that got better as the year progressed. The Hornets again won Region 7-2A and made the MHSAA 2A quarterfinals, losing a close series to Puckett to finish 22-8 overall.

With so much experience returning, led by a big class of rising juniors, expectations in Hornetville are for Loyd Star to contend at the top of the 2A ranks over the next two seasons.

One reason for that optimism lies in the circle, where sophomore Layla Burt shines for the Hornets.

Already an All-Area MVP in her varsity career, Burt is the 2025 Daily Leader All-Area Softball Most Valuable Defensive Player.

In 162 combined innings pitched, Burt struck out 162 batters and finished with a 1.38 ERA. She walked just 24 of the 679 batters she faced this season.

In the 2A first round, she struck out a season high 14 batters in a win over Pelahatchie.

Burt helped her own cause at the plate too, finishing with a .434 batting average that included 36 total hits. She drove in 24 runs while hitting seven doubles, and three triples.

Loyd Star fans can’t wait to see what Burt and the Hornets will bring when the 2026 season rolls around again in seven months.