MSDH reports year’s first West Nile case Published 1:36 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in the state for 2025 has been confirmed by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

MSDH confirmed the case occurred in Rankin County, and urges citizens to protect themselves from mosquito bites. WNV is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

In 2024, the state recorded 59 confirmed cases of WNV in humans, and eight related deaths.

Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 20 percent of the infected develop a fever and other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Summer is the most likely time for mosquitos to potentially spread illnesses, though the risk of a healthy person contracting WNV from a mosquito bite is very low.

Taking precautions

Stay indoors or take personal protective measures, especially between dusk and dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.

Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent outdoors and always follow label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin only. Do not apply under clothing or on broken skin.

Carry a travel-size repellent if you will be outdoors for an extended period.

Apply sunscreen first, insect repellent second, if you are also wearing sunscreen.

Wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing with socks and shoes when practical.

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.