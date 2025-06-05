Lincoln County Jail docket: 4 arrests made on assault charges Published 11:45 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, June 2-4, 2025:

Damontre X Wilcher, 05/30/2006, 100 Fred Walley Drive — arrested, charged with statutory rape, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Donna Cain, 08/25/1980, 955 Greenview — arrested, charged with contempt of court, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Dontra McCalup, 06/21/1982, 307 Amite Road — arrested, charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life, possession of weapon by convicted felon, indictment, by LCSO.

Charles Daniel Francis, 01/29/1998, 390 Hog Chain Drive, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by LCSO.

Jaide Dnilyn Prather, 11/27/2003, 1549 Anding Circle — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by LCSO.

Angela Moore, 06/27/1971, 248 South Main St., Bude — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

Christopher Lee Case, 11/29/1993, 989 Mallalieu Drive SE Lot 35 — arrested, charged with malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), trespassing, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Casey Ray Mitchell, 05/02/1985, 1004 Bonnie Lane, Smithdale — arrested on city warrant, by LCSO.

Robert Johns, 12/20/1965, 555 Renfroe Road, Monticello — arrested on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, by MDOC.

Quintin M. Brown, 11/23/1983, Sycamore Trail — arrested on warrant from outside jurisdiction, by LCSO.

Katie E. Wingate, 04/08/1987, 1856 NE Sycamore Trail — arrested, charged with public drunkenness, by LCSO.

Mangold Brown Jr., 06/19/1997, 304 Main St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Tommy Luke Norman, 10/19/1995, 135 Stony Brook Trail, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with felony malicious mischief, telecommunications crime/threat x2, simple assault causing bodily injury x2, trespassing after notice given, simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.

Thomas Trey Perry, 03/08/1985, 1501 Pioneer Drive McComb — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Stephanie A. Jordan, 07/03/1981, 660 SW Alderman Lane — serving time for Drug Court violation, LCSO.

Demetric Sanchez Lewis, 01/09/1980, 2104 Hwy. 184 E, Silver Creek — serving time for Drug Court violation, LCSO.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.