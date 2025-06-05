Hwy. 84 wreck knocks out power pole, leaves 2 men injured Published 9:44 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Two men were injured when their vehicle left Hwy. 84 Thursday morning and struck a power pole near West Lincoln Drive.

A Thursday morning one-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 84 W resulted in two people being injured. Power was also knocked out for at least two miles.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a Ford sedan with Franklin County tag was traveling east on Hwy. 84 when it left the roadway at New Prospect Baptist Church, near West Lincoln Drive. The car took down the church’s Vacation Bible School banner, narrowly missing the brick marquis sign, before ramping off the side of the church’s parking lot drive.

Airborne, the vehicle then struck a power pole, breaking the pole in half and causing extensive damage to the car.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Brookhaven Fire Department and King’s Daughters Medical Center Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The two male occupants were examined on-site by medical responders, and one was transported via ambulance to the hospital. The other man received minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Entergy crews promptly responded to repair the damage, replace the pole and restore power. The outage affected a minimum of two miles eastward, where the traffic light at Hwy. 84 and Auburn Drive was temporarily affected.

New Prospect pastor Nathan Case said he was glad no one had been injured worse.