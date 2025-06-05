Fires claim 2 homes in Lincoln County Published 12:45 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Two families lost their homes in fires in Lincoln County this week.

A two-story house on Greenwood Lane SE off Hwy. 583 caught fire and burned Wednesday night. Emergency Management Director Chris Reid said Hog Chain, Zetus, East Lincoln, Heucks Retreat and Bogue Chitto volunteer fire departments responded.

The structure was a total loss.

Another house on Henry’s Trail NE caught fire Thursday morning. The large structure south of Wesson off Old Hwy. 51 was a total loss, as well. New Sight, Heucks Retreat and Loyd Star VFDs responded.

No one was hurt in either fire, Reid said.