Results from area mayoral elections outside Lincoln County

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Brett Campbell

Bude

Mayoral candidates were Elvia Brown, Linda Green and Tiffany Kyzar, all running as independents. No results announced as of noon Wednesday.

 

Crystal Springs

It was a battle of Steve vs. Steven for mayor of the Tomatopolis, with independent Steve Singleton beating out Steven Johnson, also independent, with 62.4% of the vote.

 

Monticello

Justin Mullins faced incumbent Martha Watts, winning 261-125. Additionally, alderwoman Melissa Tynes and challenger Robert Patterson were tied at 24 votes each as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. If the two affidavit ballots are evenly divided, the decision will come down to a literal coin toss.

 

New Hebron

Cindy Bryan remains mayor of New Hebron, garnering 71.2% of the 104 votes cast. Shane Folk took 30.

 

Roxie

Two independents faced each other for the mayor’s seat of Roxie — Sharon Davis and Barry Williams. No results announced as of noon Wednesday.

 

Summit

Independent Percy Robinson retained his mayoral seat with 61.2% of the vote to Democrat challenger Christopher Daniels’ 38.8%.

 

Tylertown

Independent Edward Hughes was re-elected with 243 votes to Democrat Jasper Howard’s 59, earning 80.5% of the vote for mayor.

 

Wesson

Wesson incumbent Alton Shaw retained his post with 64.9% of the town’s 322 votes, against challenger Teresa Bath.

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections