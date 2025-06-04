Results from area mayoral elections outside Lincoln County Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Bude

Mayoral candidates were Elvia Brown, Linda Green and Tiffany Kyzar, all running as independents. No results announced as of noon Wednesday.

Crystal Springs

It was a battle of Steve vs. Steven for mayor of the Tomatopolis, with independent Steve Singleton beating out Steven Johnson, also independent, with 62.4% of the vote.

Monticello

Justin Mullins faced incumbent Martha Watts, winning 261-125. Additionally, alderwoman Melissa Tynes and challenger Robert Patterson were tied at 24 votes each as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. If the two affidavit ballots are evenly divided, the decision will come down to a literal coin toss.

New Hebron

Cindy Bryan remains mayor of New Hebron, garnering 71.2% of the 104 votes cast. Shane Folk took 30.

Roxie

Two independents faced each other for the mayor’s seat of Roxie — Sharon Davis and Barry Williams. No results announced as of noon Wednesday.

Summit

Independent Percy Robinson retained his mayoral seat with 61.2% of the vote to Democrat challenger Christopher Daniels’ 38.8%.

Tylertown

Independent Edward Hughes was re-elected with 243 votes to Democrat Jasper Howard’s 59, earning 80.5% of the vote for mayor.

Wesson

Wesson incumbent Alton Shaw retained his post with 64.9% of the town’s 322 votes, against challenger Teresa Bath.