Published 8:51 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Funeral services for Jerry Taylor will be held Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 2 p.m., at Greater Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Oma, MS, with the Rev. Christopher Jones officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Oma.

Mr. Taylor, age 61, of Oma, passed away May 31, 2025, in UMMC in Jackson, MS.

A family and friends visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 6, 2025, at R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc., Brookhaven, 5-6 p.m.