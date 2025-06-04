Brookhaven elects new at-large board member Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A new alderman will be at-large in Brookhaven come July 1.

Democrat candidate Ronald Hines was elected to the position in Tuesday’s Municipal General Election, defeating Republican incumbent Don Underwood after a single term.

As ballots were being tallied in the Lincoln County Circuit Court courtroom Tuesday night — with no results having been yet announced — Underwood walked in to where his opponent was seated, shook Hines’ hand and said, “Congratulations, good luck.” Hines wished Underwood the same.

At the end of the night, Underwood had received 1,568 votes and Hines had taken 1,810 — 46.1 percent and 53.25 percent, respectively. The other 0.21 percent was seven write-in votes.

“Coach” Hines — owner of Kids R Us Learning Center and multiple real estate properties — is a former teacher, coach and assistant principal. In his campaign, Hines said the biggest issues repeatedly expressed to him were safety and road repairs, as well as being left out of the decision-making process.

A former state agency head, government and NGO consultant, and city judge, Underwood was elected to the at-large post in 2021. He said crime and infrastructure also took priority as the most pressing issues.

“Thanks for the opportunity to serve,” Underwood said after all totals were announced. “I’ll be trying to close out as many requests in ‘the book’ as I can. Got one more project to finish, but it was a good run. Got some good things done.”

“I congratulated Mr. Hines and wished him good luck,” he said. “Life goes on and I’m going to live until I die.”