49% of voters determine new mayor, board — View ward-by-ward voter breakdown

Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Less than half of Brookhaven’s registered voters made their opinions officially known in the 2025 Municipal Elections. Just 49.77 percent of qualified electors cast ballots in the General Election June 3 — notably greater than the 18.74 percent who spoke through votes in the Primary in April.

Brookhaven has a population of approximately 11,570, of whom 6,830 are registered voters. Of those who are registered to vote, 3,399 submitted a ballot either in person or absentee for the General Election.

While 49.77 percent is a better-than-average number for non-presidential elections — 66-70 percent is the presidential election norm in recent years, and only 40 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Brookhaven’s 2021 mayoral election — it remains less than half of the people who were qualified to help decide who would lead the city as mayor and aldermen.

Broken down by ward, the percentage of registered voters who filled out ballots — either absentee or on Election Day — were as follows:

Ward 1 — 40.03 percent [442 for Jointer, 56 Cox]

Ward 2 — 44.3 [379 for Jointer, 49 Cox]

Ward 3 — 48.06 [427 for Jointer, 174 Cox]

Ward 4 — 67.72 [52 for Jointer, 825 Cox]

Ward 5 — 52.56 [117 for Jointer, 396 Cox]

Ward 6 — 43.86 [288 for Jointer, 168 Cox]

Seven total write-in votes were also submitted.