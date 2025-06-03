Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for her life, we announce the passing of our precious mother, Dot Smith, on June 2, 2025, at the age of 91.

Dot was a devoted servant, caregiver, and example of Christlike love. Born on July 22, 1933, she lived a life marked by compassion, strength, and unwavering faith. As a dedicated nurse for many years, Dot poured herself into caring for others with gentleness and skill. Even into her later years, her desire to help and nurture never faded — her hands and heart were always ready to serve.

Her love for the Lord was the cornerstone of her life. Dot was a faithful member of her church for decades, finding joy and purpose in worship, fellowship, and service. Her life was a living testimony to the grace and goodness of God, and her trust in Him never wavered. She prayed faithfully for her family and led with a quiet, steady faith that left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Dot leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was the heart of our family — our encourager, prayer warrior, and example of what it means to live a life surrendered to Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar B. Smith; her parents, L.L. “Luke” and Beulah Lofton; daughter, Ramona Smith; and great-grandson, Neil Corbin Granger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Pam Brent (Kelby), Brett Smith, Jennifer Davis (Randy), and Loretta Smith; 12 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Dot’s life will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Calvary Baptist Church, Bogue Chitto at 2 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. as we gather to honor her memory and rejoice in the hope she carried — eternal life in Jesus.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jaci King and the staff at Halo Haven and Brett Delaughter and the staff at Deaconess Hospice.

“She has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, she has kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.