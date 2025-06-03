Brookhaven will have a new mayor July 1

Published 8:57 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Brett Campbell

FILE PHOTOS/SUBMITTED From left, Republican Joe C. Cox and Democrat Larry Jointer

Brookhaven will have a new mayor taking office July 1.

Larry Jointer defeated incumbent Joe Cox by 37 votes, just four years after Cox won over Jointer by 27.

Ward breakdowns will be posted later.

Mayor —

Joe C. Cox (R)          1,668

Larry Jointer (D)    1,705

 

Alderman-at-large —

Don Underwood (R)   1,568

Ronald L. Hines (D)     1,810

 

All results are UNOFFICIAL until certified by the Secretary of State’s Office, which will be st least 10 days.

