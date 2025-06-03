Brookhaven General Election results, as they come in

Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Brett Campbell

Brookhaven City General Election results, as they are submitted

 

6 of 6 precincts in

All results are UNOFFICIAL

This does NOT include absentee ballots.

 

Mayor —

Joe C. Cox (R)          1,261

Larry Jointer (D)    1,490

 

Alderman-at-large —

Don Underwood (R)   1,172

Ronald L. Hines (D)     1,579

 

Ward 1 Alderman — James Magee Jr. (D)

Ward 2 Alderman — Shannon Moore (D)

Ward 3 Alderman — Jennifer Howard-Tate (D)

Ward 4 Alderman — Jeff Henning (R)

Ward 5 Alderman — Fletcher Grice (R)

Ward 6 Alderman — Andre’ Spiller Sr. (D)

 

All results are UNOFFICIAL until certified by the Secretary of State’s Office.

