Brookhaven General Election results, as they come in Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Brookhaven City General Election results, as they are submitted

6 of 6 precincts in

This does NOT include absentee ballots.

Mayor —

Joe C. Cox (R) 1,261

Larry Jointer (D) 1,490

Alderman-at-large —

Don Underwood (R) 1,172

Ronald L. Hines (D) 1,579

Ward 1 Alderman — James Magee Jr. (D)

Ward 2 Alderman — Shannon Moore (D)

Ward 3 Alderman — Jennifer Howard-Tate (D)

Ward 4 Alderman — Jeff Henning (R)

Ward 5 Alderman — Fletcher Grice (R)

Ward 6 Alderman — Andre’ Spiller Sr. (D)

All results are UNOFFICIAL until certified by the Secretary of State’s Office.