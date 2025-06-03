Brookhaven General Election results, as they come in
Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
6 of 6 precincts in
All results are UNOFFICIAL
This does NOT include absentee ballots.
Mayor —
Joe C. Cox (R) 1,261
Larry Jointer (D) 1,490
Alderman-at-large —
Don Underwood (R) 1,172
Ronald L. Hines (D) 1,579
Ward 1 Alderman — James Magee Jr. (D)
Ward 2 Alderman — Shannon Moore (D)
Ward 3 Alderman — Jennifer Howard-Tate (D)
Ward 4 Alderman — Jeff Henning (R)
Ward 5 Alderman — Fletcher Grice (R)
Ward 6 Alderman — Andre’ Spiller Sr. (D)
