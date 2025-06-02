Rouse Electric 10U Softball goes 10-0 Published 4:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The 10U softball team representing Rouse Electric recently finished their recreation season with a perfect 10-0 record. Team members include Khloe Culver, Brylee White, Addison Buffington, Charla Griffin, Baleigh Esters, Maggie Roberson, Gabrinna Storey, Maddie Gann, Emma Thompson, and Brooklyn Martin. Coaches are Hunter Gann, Matthew Martin, and Leighton Martin.