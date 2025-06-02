Rouse Electric 10U Softball goes 10-0
Published 4:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
- PHOTO SUBMITTED
The 10U softball team representing Rouse Electric recently finished their recreation season with a perfect 10-0 record. Team members include, front row, from left, Khloe Culver, Brylee White and Addison Buffington; middle row, from left, Charla Griffin, Baleigh Esters, Maggie Roberson, Gabrinna Storey, Maddie Gann, Emma Thompson, and Brooklyn Martin; back row, from left, coaches Hunter Gann, Matthew Martin, and Leighton Martin.
The 10U softball team representing Rouse Electric recently finished their recreation season with a perfect 10-0 record. Team members include Khloe Culver, Brylee White, Addison Buffington, Charla Griffin, Baleigh Esters, Maggie Roberson, Gabrinna Storey, Maddie Gann, Emma Thompson, and Brooklyn Martin. Coaches are Hunter Gann, Matthew Martin, and Leighton Martin.