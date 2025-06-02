On your Tuesday Brookhaven ballot
Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
In Brookhaven’s Municipal General Election Tuesday, all seven alderman seats and the office of mayor will be on the ballot.
Though the only two that will be decided on election day are mayor and alderman-at-large, all other positions must be given a final vote in the General Election.
Brookhaven citizens will see the following on their ballots Tuesday:
Mayor
Joe Cox, Republican
Larry Jointer, Democrat
Alderman At Large
Don Underwood, Republican
Ronald L. Hines, Democrat
Also included will be the alderman for the ward of the voter’s residency.
Ward 1
James Magee Jr., Democrat
Ward 2
Shannon Moore, Democrat
Ward 3
Jennifer M. Howard-Tate, Democrat
Ward 4
Jeff Henning, Republican
Ward 5
Fletcher Grice, Republican
Ward 6
Andre’ Spiller Sr., Democrat