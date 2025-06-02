On your Tuesday Brookhaven ballot Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

In Brookhaven’s Municipal General Election Tuesday, all seven alderman seats and the office of mayor will be on the ballot.

Though the only two that will be decided on election day are mayor and alderman-at-large, all other positions must be given a final vote in the General Election.

Brookhaven citizens will see the following on their ballots Tuesday:

Mayor

Joe Cox, Republican

Larry Jointer, Democrat

Alderman At Large

Don Underwood, Republican

Ronald L. Hines, Democrat

Also included will be the alderman for the ward of the voter’s residency.

Ward 1

James Magee Jr., Democrat

Ward 2

Shannon Moore, Democrat

Ward 3

Jennifer M. Howard-Tate, Democrat

Ward 4

Jeff Henning, Republican

Ward 5

Fletcher Grice, Republican

Ward 6

Andre’ Spiller Sr., Democrat