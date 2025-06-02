On your Tuesday Brookhaven ballot

Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

By Brett Campbell

In Brookhaven’s Municipal General Election Tuesday, all seven alderman seats and the office of mayor will be on the ballot.

Though the only two that will be decided on election day are mayor and alderman-at-large, all other positions must be given a final vote in the General Election.

Brookhaven citizens will see the following on their ballots Tuesday:

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Mayor

Joe Cox, Republican

Larry Jointer, Democrat

 

Alderman At Large

Don Underwood, Republican

Ronald L. Hines, Democrat

 

Also included will be the alderman for the ward of the voter’s residency.

Ward 1

James Magee Jr., Democrat

 

Ward 2

Shannon Moore, Democrat

 

Ward 3

Jennifer M. Howard-Tate, Democrat

 

Ward 4

Jeff Henning, Republican

 

Ward 5

Fletcher Grice, Republican

 

Ward 6

Andre’ Spiller Sr., Democrat

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections