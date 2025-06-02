MEMA opens disaster recovery centers for March storm damage
Published 9:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will open 10 disaster recovery centers at noon on Monday, June 2, to serve residents in 11 counties who suffered damage during the March 14-15 storms.
The President’s approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith, and Walthall counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster’s effects.
- A description of the damage
- Your address at the time of the disaster
- Your Social Security number
- Contact information
- If you have insurance, your policy number, agent or company
- Annual household income
- Your bank account information for direct deposit
In Southwest Mississippi, the Disaster Recovery Centers will open at noon on Monday, June 2, and then move to an 8 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule at the following locations. Centers are closed on Sundays.
Walthall County
Walthall EOC
908 Amory Drive, Tylertown, MS 39667
Jefferson Davis County
Granby VFD
957 East St. Stephens Road
Prentiss, MS 39474
Pike County
Silver Creek Baptist Church
8017 Silver Drive
McComb, MS 39648
(Note: This Disaster Recovery Center will close at 5 p.m. the week of June 9-14)
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired, or by using the FEMA App. Links are available on the WWW.MSMEMA.org and through the MEMA Mobile app.