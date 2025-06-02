MEMA opens disaster recovery centers for March storm damage Published 9:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will open 10 disaster recovery centers at noon on Monday, June 2, to serve residents in 11 counties who suffered damage during the March 14-15 storms.

The President’s approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith, and Walthall counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster’s effects.

When you apply, you will be asked to provide:

A description of the damage

Your address at the time of the disaster

Your Social Security number

Contact information

If you have insurance, your policy number, agent or company

Annual household income

Your bank account information for direct deposit

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

In Southwest Mississippi, the Disaster Recovery Centers will open at noon on Monday, June 2, and then move to an 8 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule at the following locations. Centers are closed on Sundays.

Walthall County

Walthall EOC

908 Amory Drive, Tylertown, MS 39667

Jefferson Davis County

Granby VFD

957 East St. Stephens Road

Prentiss, MS 39474

Pike County

Silver Creek Baptist Church

8017 Silver Drive

McComb, MS 39648

(Note: This Disaster Recovery Center will close at 5 p.m. the week of June 9-14)