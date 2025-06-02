Mass shooting in Jefferson County leaves one dead, multiple injured Published 12:18 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

One person was killed and multiple people were injured during a Saturday shooting in Fayette.

Six people were shot during the Fayette Festival on Main Street just before 11 p.m. May 31, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Victims were transported via two medivac helicopters to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, officers said.

The victims’ names have not been released and no suspect information has been made available.

JCSO deputies, Fayette police officers, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents responded.

“To the citizens of Jefferson County and surrounding areas, due to the terrible events that occurred at Fayette Fest, we are requesting your assistance,” Sheriff James Bailey Sr. posted on social media. “If you have any information in regards to this mass shooting involving six victims, some critical and one fatality. Call Fayette Police Department at 601-786-3333, Jefferson County Sheriff Department at 601-786-3403, ask for Sheriff James Bailey, MBI in Brookhaven at 601-515-4340, or call the Crime Stoppers number 1-888-442-5001. We don’t want your name. We just want your information. Please keep all victims and their families in your prayers.”