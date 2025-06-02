Lawrence County woman killed in Sunday crash Published 2:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A New Hebron woman was killed Sunday in a fiery vehicle crash.

Mary Ellen Hux, age 42, was traveling south on Hwy. 27 in Copiah County just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning, June 1, when the car left the highway near Camp Lane south of Georgetown and collided with a tree. Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the vehicle then caught fire.

Hux was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.