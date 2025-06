K-Rae Trucking 8U softball finishes second in their league Published 11:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The coach-pitch 8U softball team representing K-Rae Trucking recently finished second in their recreation league. Team members include Savannah Watts, Grace Henderson, Atleigh Atikinson, Sadie West, Adaline Ezell, Lynnlie Beeson, Hallie Kate Slaton, Kendall Williams, Tatum Lewman, and Aubreigh Burt.

Head coach is Brittany Beeson; assistant coaches are Karah Williams and Zach Williams.