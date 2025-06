FTE Chrome Shop 10U team shines in baseball Published 3:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The 10U baseball team sponsored by FTE Chrome Shop recently completed their season. They are Jay Smith, Jackson Traylor, Harrison Johnson, Tucker Smith, Brayden Henderson, Aaron Case, Blake Madden, Connor McFadden, Clifton Banks, and Jaxson Hart. Coaches are Sammy Henderson, Shawn McFadden, and David Johnson.