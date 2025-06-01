Is there a dress code? Published 9:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Hi, all!

The Capital Grille is what I would consider an upscale restaurant in the heart of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. They have these particular words displayed at their front entrance: “Polite Notice. Proper Dress Required. Thank you for not wearing Gym attire, sweat pants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, exposed undergarments.” They are certainly within their rights to limit patronage to those who comply with these requirements.

After all my years of ministry and those of watching my father’s ministry all my life, I’ve seen many states of dress in connection with church services or other such events. When I was growing up, I looked forward to sometimes wearing a necktie on Sundays, because that’s what my Dad did. The older I’ve become and the wider my neck has grown, the less I enjoy neckties.

Depending on the church you attend, you may be part of a congregation in which all the men consistently wear suits and ties, and the ladies are all in modest length dresses. The children in tow are garbed in very similar clothing. Or, instead, you may be a part of a church in which suits and ties are only worn for funerals, if that.

Too many times, I fear that people are made to feel inferior based upon the clothing they wear to a worship service. We don’t always stop to think that the pair of slightly frayed khakis are the only good pants that particular hard-working family man owns. Those sneakers with holes in the bottom may be the only decent thing those kids have to put on their feet. The sundress with the spaghetti straps just might be the only garment that young mother can manage since anything extra goes to diaper and clothe the little ones.

Restaurants and other such establishments can limit their clientele any way they choose. I pray we don’t inadvertently (or surely not intentionally) limit our compassion on others based on how they dress to attend church. They’ve come by the hardest, blessed to even be together, and are there to worship the very same Jesus you also claim to love.

When Jesus said to His disciples, “Let the little children come unto me,” He didn’t direct that the kids be dressed properly first. Bring them on anyway. Get them there, if by the hardest. Respectable yes, but letting the Lord Himself be the judge of all. Your best is your best. Let Him meet you where you are this week, thanking the Lord that our worship of Him, and His love for us never depends upon our dress. All are welcome at His table!

Just a thought. ’Til later.

Brad Campbell can be reached at mastah.pastah@yahoo.com.