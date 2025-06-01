Business honors Teachers of the Year for 2024-2025
Published 11:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025
Area schools recently named their Teachers of the Year. Each was presented with a gift certificate from Jameson Powell and Cathy Pigott of The Old Koke Plant in honor of their achievements.
Brookhaven School District Teachers of the Year for 2024-2025 are: Leah Ann Peavey and Jessica Killin, Brookhaven High; Emily Young, Mamie Martin Elementary; Jennifer Golmon, Brookhaven Elementary; Dr. Delilah Mitchell, Lipsey Middle School; and Zibia Bridges, Alexander Jr. High.