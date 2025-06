Brookhaven Rotary 8U softball comes together for a great season Published 5:00 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

The 8U softball team representing Brookhaven Rotary Club recently finished up a great season together. Team members include Dahlia Hall, Bentley Smith, Caroline Dillon, Hudson Claire Westmoreland, MacKenzie Richardson, Ally Smith, Abby Hall, Avery Moak, and Layla Hall.