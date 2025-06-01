5 students complete Co-Lin Basic Plumbing workforce training

Published 3:00 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Daily Leader Staff

PHOTO SUBMITTED Students from Co-Lin’s Basic Plumbing program recently completed a seven-week training course at the Wesson Campus. Pictured: Cedheyvian Beard, Corey Bell Jr., and Devantavious Drummond of Brookhaven; Sharaad Beya of Wesson; and Sean McInnis of Hazlehurst.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Workforce Education Division has announced the successful completion of its Wesson Campus Basic Plumbing training program.

Over the course of seven weeks, participants gained hands-on experience and foundational knowledge in basic plumbing systems. The training was led by an experienced plumber and designed to equip students with the practical knowledge necessary to enter the plumbing workforce.

The Basic Plumbing program is part of Co-Lin’s ongoing effort to meet regional workforce needs and support economic development by preparing skilled tradespeople for the job market. Funding for this training was made possible in part by AccelerateMS.

For more information about upcoming workforce training opportunities, visit www.colin.edu/workforce or call 601-643-8707.

