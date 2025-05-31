You Asked: Where do I vote Tuesday in Brookhaven’s General Election? Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

On Tuesday, June 3, voters will cast ballots according to the ward where they live. All ballots will have the offices of mayor, alderman-at-large, and the alderman of the respective ward — even though the individual ward seats were determined by the Primary Election.

In-person voting will take place at the following polling sites:

Ward 1 — Bi-Centennial Building, 200 Main St.

Ward 2 — Alexander Jr. High School Auditorium, 713 Beauregard St.

Ward 3 — Lincoln County Government Building, City Board Room, 301 S First St.

Ward 4 — Brookhaven Elementary School Auditorium, 300 S Church St.

Ward 5 — Brookhaven Recreation Department, Main Room, 689 Hwy. 51 N

Ward 6 — Mamie Martin School Room A3, 420 Vivian Merritt St.

Election Day reminders

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, May 31, at noon. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than June 3 and be received in the City Clerk’s Office no later than June 10.

Voters are required to show photo ID at the polls. Anyone without an acceptable form of photo identification can cast an affidavit ballot. Voters who cast an affidavit ballot must present an acceptable form of photo ID to the City Clerk’s Office by June 10.

It is illegal to campaign for any candidate with 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless it is on private property. People are not permitted to loiter within 30 feet of any polling place entrance.

Voters are not permitted to take photos of their marked ballot.

After polls close, ballots will be counted at the Lincoln County Circuit Court courtroom. Results will be posted as they are available, on www.dailyleader.com.