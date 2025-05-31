UMB expands services in Brookhaven — Deposit and Loan Production Office now full-service branch Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

United Mississippi Bank has announced that the Brookhaven Deposit and Loan Production Office has officially transitioned into a full-service branch.

The expansion of the South Whitworth Avenue office means UMB now offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including:

• Personal and business checking and savings accounts

• Consumer and commercial lending

• Mortgage services

• Online and mobile banking

• Teller services and cash management solutions

“We have a great local team here at the Brookhaven branch,” said Jason Furr, Senior Vice President/Loan Officer at the UMB Brookhaven location. “We’ve listened to our customers, and we’re proud to bring the convenience and additional services of a full-service branch to our downtown location.”

“I could not be happier with the team at the Brookhaven Branch. They are local, and they love the Brookhaven community,” said CEO Adrian Sandel. “They make this branch special and will serve our customers in this area well. UMB is proud to be a part of this great community.”

The full-service branch is located at 130 South Whitworth Ave. in the heart of downtown Brookhaven and is open to serve customers Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration with the Brookhaven Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce take place at a later date, and the community is invited to attend.

Founded in 1973 in Natchez, MS, UMB is a locally owned and operated financial institution that focuses on building strong relationships with individuals, families, and businesses. With 13 locations throughout Southwest Mississippi and South Louisiana, the bank provides tailored financial solutions and supports local growth and development.