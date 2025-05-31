Tropical Smoothie 8U baseball are county, tournament champs

Published 5:00 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED The 8U softball team representing Tropical Smoothie Café recently wrapped up an outstanding season that saw the team win 17-straight games while claiming the regular season and tournament championships in their league. Team members include, front row, from left. Karter Wilson, Layton Triplett, Martin Christensen, Gatlin Roberson and Elijah Prather; middle row, from left, Vaughn Walker, Caston Perkins, Jaxson Wilson, Marcus McGee Jr., Tripp Chisholm, and Ian Esters; back row, from left, coaches Dwan Wilson, Mike Esters, and Ernie Triplett

The 8U softball team representing Tropical Smoothie Café recently wrapped up an outstanding season that saw the team win 17-straight games while claiming the regular season and tournament championships in their league.

Team members include Karter Wilson, Layton Triplett, Martin Christensen, Gatlin Roberson, Elijah Prather, Vaughn Walker, Caston Perkins, Jaxson Wilson, Marcus McGee Jr., Tripp Chisholm, and Ian Esters.

Coaches are Dwan Wilson, Mike Esters, and Ernie Triplett

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections