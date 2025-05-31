Tropical Smoothie 8U baseball are county, tournament champs Published 5:00 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

The 8U softball team representing Tropical Smoothie Café recently wrapped up an outstanding season that saw the team win 17-straight games while claiming the regular season and tournament championships in their league.

Team members include Karter Wilson, Layton Triplett, Martin Christensen, Gatlin Roberson, Elijah Prather, Vaughn Walker, Caston Perkins, Jaxson Wilson, Marcus McGee Jr., Tripp Chisholm, and Ian Esters.

Coaches are Dwan Wilson, Mike Esters, and Ernie Triplett