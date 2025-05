Brookhaven pastor delivers MS Senate opening prayer Published 1:00 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

Dr. Garland Boyd, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Brookhaven, delivered the opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Thursday, May 29, at the invitation of Sen. Jason Barrett, also of Brookhaven, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda in the 1st Extraordinary Session 2025.