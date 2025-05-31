Brookhaven Academy alum Thompson wins MACCC Player of the Year Published 3:00 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

Brookhaven Academy product Caston Thompson was recently named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Player of the Year after his outstanding season at Pearl River Community College.

Thompson is signed to next play at Nicholls State University and he’s currently in Enid, Oklahoma with the Wildcats competing in the NJCAA Division II World Series. Pearl River is scheduled to play their rivals from East Central Community College on Friday with the winner earning a spot in the championship series to be played this weekend.

A two-time MAIS state champion at BA, Thompson currently boasts a .368 batting average. A left-handed, first baseman, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Thompson has hit 13 home runs this season along with driving in 65 runs for PRCC head coach Michael Avalon.