Vacation Bible School season has begun Published 4:30 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

It’s summertime and the vacation Bible school season has begun in Lincoln County and surrounding areas.

Whether the theme is “Magnified!”, “Wonder Junction”, “Fearless Frontier”, “True North,” “Be A Superhero,” “M.A.D. Camp,” or “Down by the Creek Bank,” area VBS activities are focusing on Jesus Christ this summer.

Parents can find activities for children offered at area churches of various denominations that are available in the morning and evening most weeks through July at no cost and with no obligation for membership.

Vacation Bible Schools will take place at the following churches on the dates and times specified. All churches are in Lincoln County unless otherwise noted. If you would like your VBS or other activity listed, send the information to news@dailyleader.com.

June 1-4

Arlington Baptist, 4-7 p.m. on June 1; 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 2-3; 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 4

June 1-5

Bogue Chitto Baptist, 5:30-8 p.m.

June 2-5

First United Methodist Church, 5:30-8 p.m.

June 2-6

Easthaven Baptist, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

First Baptist, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Gum Grove Baptist, 5:30-8 p.m.

Heucks Retreat Baptist, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Baptist, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

June 3-5

Brookway Church of Christ, 4:30-6:30 p.m

June 8-11

Central Baptist, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Topisaw Baptist, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

June 8-12

Shady Grove Baptist, 5-8 p.m.

June 9-13

Clear Branch Baptist, 6-8:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion Baptist, Franklin County, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

New Prospect Baptist, 6-8:30 p.m.

June 16-19

Calvary Baptist, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

June 16-20

Macedonia Baptist, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

New Sight Baptist, 6-8:30 p.m.

June 22-26

Fair River Baptist, 5-8 p.m.

Wellman Baptist, 5:30-8 p.m.

June 23-26

Mt. Moriah Baptist, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Baptist, 5-8 p.m.

June 23-27

Bethel Baptist, 6-8:35 p.m.

Friendship Baptist, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mt. Zion Baptist, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

June 27-28

Moaks Creek Baptist, 6-8:30 p.m., June 27; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 28

June 28

Harmony Baptist, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

June 29-July 2

Church of the Way, 5:30-8 p.m.

Montgomery Baptist, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

July 7-11

Philadelphia Baptist, 5-8:30 p.m.

July 21-25

Centerpoint Baptist, 6-8 p.m.