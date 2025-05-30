School of the Arts graduates 44; 13 also earn CLCC associates degrees Published 9:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Forty-four seniors accepted their diplomas and celebrated their graduation from the Mississippi School of the Arts Friday.

Following speeches from salutatorian Julia J. Landry and valedictorian Lucy C. Dick, MSA alum Jalen Jamar Gilbert delivered the commencement address to the crowd gathered in Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Rea Auditorium.

Thirty-seven of the graduates earned honors recognitions, and 13 also completed associates degrees through a cooperative program at Co-Lin.