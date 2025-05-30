Lincoln County Jail docket: California man arrested in Brookhaven on drug charge Published 10:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Tuesday-Wednesday, May 27-28, 2025:

Mark Joseph Holmes, 03/26/1974, 535 W. Monticello St. — sentenced, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Dempsey Ladale Williams, 05/13/1986, 2496 Erie Lane — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Thomas Neil Allred, 05/08/1982, 408 Freeman Road, Summit — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Tiaca Hawkins, 04/02/1997, 100 Eastview Drive — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Richard Tyler Goings, 12/15/1993, 503 Curran Ave. — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Stephon Ray Degrate, 12/27/1976, 4542 Hemingway Court, Stockton, California — arrested, charged with possession of marijuana (greater than 30 grams), by BPD.

Jared Dewayne Allen, 07/06/2004, 1382 Smith Lake Road — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.