Lincoln County Drug Unit seizes drugs, makes trafficking arrest Published 11:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

A Brookhaven man has been arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit obtained a search warrant for a home on Cherry Street in Brookhaven, based on information obtained during the course of an investigation. Officers executed the warrant Thursday, May 29, at 102 Cherry St., and discovered what is believed to be MDMA, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine, along with a handgun, according to Sheriff Steve Rushing.

Jackie D. Williams, 42, was arrested on the following charges: two counts of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, enhanced by a firearm; trafficking of a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; and Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.

No bond was issued by the Justice Court judge.