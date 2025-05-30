Published 1:39 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A service will be held on Saturday, May 31st at St. Francis of Assisi, with visitation to be at 10:00 a.m. and service to follow at noon.

Edward “Mark” Malone was born on August 11, 1958, to Francis “Panny” and Alma Lee Allen Malone. He was the youngest of four rowdy boys, each of whom grew to be tougher than the last. He attended St. Francis School and was a 1977 graduate of Brookhaven High School. Mark worked offshore for most of his life (affectionately known to his work friends as Babe) and ended his oil career as a rig superintendent in places like South Korea and Egypt.

He went on to work at Walmart distribution until he retired in 2023. He had a love of hot rods, fast motorcycles, outlaw country, pearl snap denim shirts, fishing, and the Ole Miss Rebels. He believed Archie Manning was the “greatest player who ever stepped on the grass” and could quote every John Prine song ever written. Mark died after a long illness in the company of his family, his trusty dog Red, and the love of his life, Janan. Until the very end, he was very much unapologetically himself, regaling family and friends at his bedside with tales, long forgotten to all but him, of Catholic school and days growing up on North Jackson Street. Just as had wanted, his body gave out long before dementia ever took his precious memories and stories of family and friends.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Panny and Alma; his beloved big brothers, Pat and Mike Malone; his father- in-law, Toby Johnson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim and Melissa Johnson; and his best friends, Brian Emerson and Gordon Applewhite.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years, Janan Johnson Malone; three children, Jessica Susan Malone, Andrew Patrick Malone and Matthew Jacob Malone; granddaughter, Lila Ivey Spring; brother, Mitch (Ann) Malone; mother-in-law, Ann Johnson; several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews who were very special to him, Fisher, Asher and Piper Channell, and Beau and Blaze Johnson; and lastly but not least, his faithful pup Red (who never left his side until he took his very last breath). Mark also leaves behind his countless followers on Facebook, all of whom will surely miss his daily posts on everything from the State of the Union to how truly grateful to God he was for his morning coffee and the view from his back porch. A special thanks to Gentiva Hospice, his nurses, Shawn and Karen, and Bro. Jeff, who cared and ministered to him in the final months of his life.

There will be a private scattering of his ashes at a later time.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Brookhaven Animal Rescue League (BARL), P.O. Box 3587, Brookhaven, MS.

