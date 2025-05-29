Wesson Cobra seniors mark end of one journey, beginning of another

Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Brett Campbell

More than five dozen seniors completed their journeys as Wesson Cobras Friday, accepting their diplomas in their commencement ceremonies — a total of 61 students. Three students — Ella Logan, Ben McKenzie, and Trevor McRee — were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. Valedictorian and STAR student Allison Hamilton, and salutatorian Lilly Kate Channell shared speeches before their families, friends, faculty and fellow graduates. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections