Wesson Cobra seniors mark end of one journey, beginning of another
Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025
PHOTOS BY JOHNNY SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY/SUBMITTED
More than five dozen seniors completed their journeys as Wesson Cobras Friday, accepting their diplomas in their commencement ceremonies — a total of 61 students. Three students — Ella Logan, Ben McKenzie, and Trevor McRee — were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. Valedictorian and STAR student Allison Hamilton, and salutatorian Lilly Kate Channell shared speeches before their families, friends, faculty and fellow graduates.
