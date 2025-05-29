Lincoln County Jail docket, May 12-18 Published 2:52 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, May 12-18, 2025:

Tamatha Byrd, 02/05/1980, 2 Furr Ave. — arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute x3, city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Mitchell Antonio Truss, 12/05/1987, 2450 Ellzey Drive, Wesson — arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute x2, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, by BPD.

Bradley Tristan Cantrell, 08/17/1998, 3325 Allen Road — arrested on city warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Juantae Charles Hodges, 02/08/1993, 905 Independence St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Bralyn Queen, 03/26/2004, 1021 South Second St. — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, city warrant, by BPD.

Gaytha Gilmmore, 06/12/1980, 333 Mary St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Jesse Bowman, 01/06/1965, 3049 Zetus Road — arrested on city warrant, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

Rodkell Jamon McCallum, 11/11/2004, 24 Fleta Lane, Silver Creek — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

Jennifer Rene Touchstone, 09/09/1984, 1867 SE Hwy. 583, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first or second offense), by LCSO.

Michael Eugene Haynes, 11/06/1969, 643 Bethel Road — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), resisting or obstructing arrest, trespassing, auto burglary, by BPD.

Brian Greer, 01/03/1984, 325 Verna Road, Jayess — arrested, charged with grand larceny, by LCSO.

Adam Eugene Edmonds, 08/04/1984, 2325 Melvin Mason Road — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, resisting or obstructing arrest, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Markus Ray Brown, 12/02/1973, 838 SW Montgomery Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second offense), by Brookhaven Police Department.

Eligah Louis Kelly, 08/09/1967, 493 Greenwood Lane, Bogue Chitto — arrested on MDOC warrant, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Makia Kierra Brothern, 07/30/1992, 916 Forest Trail — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Leslie Jerome Hodges, 01/15/1972, 2609 Lee Drive, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with felony possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, indictment x2, by LCSO.

Janay Ashley Mackbee, 11/18/1988, 333 Mary St. — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Michael Mitchell, 01/25/1968, 1218 Ballard — arrested on city warrant, by LCSO.

Sedrict Charles Maxwell, 09/18/1982, Brignall Road — arrested on MDOC warrant, by BPD.

James Jamer Lott, 11/27/1985, 6648 Lake Forest Drive, Jackson — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Kenneth Brothern, 12/07.1972, 100 Fred Walley Drive No. 1B — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

Dymon Brown, 01/12/2001, 1340 Harrison Lane, Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

William Rich Hennington, 03/09/1970, 180 Lampton Lane — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Jeffrey Walls, 11/18/1979, 716 SE Wooley Trail — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Brooke Chisholm, 08/27/1976, 456 New Hope Road NE, Meadville — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, no/expired tag, no seatbelt, possession of schedule II controlled substance, by MHP.

Chad Lane Allen, 06/27/1976, 2750 West Lincoln Drive, Smithdale — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by LCSO.

Mykeria Myshea Bridges, 11/19/2007, 1127 Railroad St., Georgetown — arrested, charged with profanity in a public place, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Jadarius T. Smith, 11/01/1993, 601 East Washington St. — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by BPD.

Christian Michelle Woods, 07/26/1993, 1333 California Road — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Devin Shane Merrill, 09/10/1997, 1057 Coller St. No. A, Wesson — arrested, charged with aggravated DUI causing injury or death, by LCSO.

Terrill Manuel Lenoir Jr., 02/28/2003, 1107 Old Brook Road No. 8 — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

Quentin Maurice Levi, 11/01/1987, 2476 Hwy. 583 No. 10, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, driving with license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, by MHP.

Johnny McClendon, 10/13/1975, 2204 Dixie Road — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Anthony Jones, 09/08/1992, 401 Grenn St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Kayla Mechelle Moak, 09/05/1988, 1566 Hilltop Lane — arrested, charged with possession of paraphernalia, city warrant, by LCSO.

Thomas Chanceton Rials, 08/07/2002, 2280 SE Warren Road — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Tracey Clay, 11/31/1960, 517 Cohen St. No. 4 — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, no seatbelt, no driver license, city warrant, by MHP.

Markius Kelly, 08/18/1993, Union Street — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, driving with license suspended, by MHP.

Leah Oliver, 11/01/1982, 51 Dade St. — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, by MHP.

Kimberly Marie Jennings, 09/19/1969, 692 SW Zetus Road — arrested, charged with DUI first, driving with license suspended, improperly operating equipment, no/expired tag, possession of schedule I controlled substance, by MHP.

Tyale Lamon McNary, 07/13/1996, 1518 Coopertown Road NE — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, no driver license, no/expired tag, by MHP.

Sedrick Rovel Clark, 12/09/1997, 225 Johnson St., Fayette — arrested on city warrant, by Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.