You can scramble to support local healthcare Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

More than 30 teams pre-registered for the KDMC Foundation Golf Tournament, but organizers said there is always room for more.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to support King’s Daughters Medical Center.

“The foundation has given back over $1.2 million in the last seven years and there are many needs being considered on the horizon,” said Director Jeff Richardson.

Registration begins June 13 at 7:30 a.m. and the morning session for the four-man scramble starts at 8 a.m. at The Club at Ole Brook. Lunch will be served around noon for morning teams and afternoon teams, then afternoon tee time is at 1 p.m. The tournament is expected to wrap up at 5 p.m. with scorecards tallied and winners announced. Prizes will be awarded to both morning and afternoon groups.

“We have teams from Alabama, Louisiana and all over Mississippi,” Richardson said. “We have room in either session.”

Sponsorships are also available starting at $150 for a hole sponsorship.

Anyone interested in forming a team, individuals in need of other team members, or for sponsorship information, contact Richardson at 601-835-7900 or email jricharson@kdmc.org.