'This day is a gift': Brookhaven's graduates celebrate

On Friday, May 23, King Field bid farewell to the Brookhaven High School graduating class of 2025. The ceremony began with an opening prayer by Natalie McKinney, filled with words of hope and reassurance as the class took another step toward their future.

Class President Eddie Showers then took the stage, reflecting on the class’s journey — from childhood to the threshold of college and adulthood. His words captured the pride and growth experienced by the graduates over the years.

Salutatorian John Sones expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported the class along the way. He celebrated their many accomplishments, from athletic victories to scholarships.

“Only what we did for Christ will last for eternity,” Sones said, encouraging his classmates to reflect on how far God had brought them. He added, “Let us be a class that never forgets our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Valedictorian Ariyana Graham congratulated her fellow graduates on reaching this significant milestone, after fighting sleepless nights and jumping many obstacles.

“This day is a gift,” she said, emphasizing what a blessing it is to continue pursuing their academic dreams.

She concluded her speech with a powerful reminder: “Maintaining faith in the One above us, God, even through storms, will offer a lifetime of moments like this.”

By Maria Jose Barrera, special to The Daily Leader