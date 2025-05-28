Louisiana man killed in Pike County wreck

Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Brett Campbell

A Louisiana man was killed in a one-car crash in Pike county Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:33 a.m., May 27, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M responded to a crash on Interstate 55 near mile marker 4 in Pike County.

A 2013 Buick Enclave was traveling north on the interstate when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, 77-year-old Willie Carter of Kentwood, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP Sgt. Craig James.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections