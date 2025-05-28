Louisiana man killed in Pike County wreck Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A Louisiana man was killed in a one-car crash in Pike county Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:33 a.m., May 27, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M responded to a crash on Interstate 55 near mile marker 4 in Pike County.

A 2013 Buick Enclave was traveling north on the interstate when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, 77-year-old Willie Carter of Kentwood, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP Sgt. Craig James.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.