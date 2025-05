Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Graveside service for Frankie Kelly will be on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Kelly was born July 6, 1962 and died May 22, 2025 at her residence. She was the daughter of Ruby Nell Bass Crockett and Frank Crockett.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.