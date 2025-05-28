City of Brookhaven names Hart as Police Department point of contact Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

City aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday, May 27, to name Brookhaven Police Commander Jonathan Hart as the point of contact for the department through July 1.

The action came after a brief executive session during a special-called meeting. Ward 1 Alderman James Magee was not in the boardroom, but participated by telephone.

The notice posted Tuesday morning said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the appointment of an assistant police chief; however, when the board came out of the closed-door meeting to discuss personnel, Ward 4 Alderman Jeff Henning made the motion for Hart to be a point of contact. Ward 3 Alderman Charles Caston Sr. seconded the motion.

Board attorney Bobby Moak explained after the meeting that Hart will be Chief Kenneth Collins’ point of contact to relay messages to, if the chief is unavailable. He said Hart was recognized as the point of contact so other law enforcement agencies would “feel comfortable relaying info.”

Hart, who has been employed at the police department for seven years as of June, will be paid an additional $500 as point of contact. The one-time bonus passed 5-1, with Ward 6 Alderman Andre’ Spiller voting against it.

Within the BPD leadership hierarchy, Hart was promoted by Collins from master sergeant to commander in February 2024. His duties as commander include administration, criminal investigation, special response team member, narcotic investigation, evidence, hiring, program administration and daily operations. The City’s records do not include intra-department titles, listing Hart as Investigator/Detective-2.

Former Ward 1 Alderman Randy Belcher, who was a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy for 15 years, was named interim police chief May 13. He will take over the role July 1, one second after midnight when Collins’ second term expires.

As acting-interim chief, Belcher will have the same administrative, management and oversight authorities as Collins, with the exception that any expenditure over $1,000 will require the approval of the mayor, the city clerk or both.

All personnel decisions will remain with the Board of Aldermen, which means the acting-chief can recommend hiring, terminating or promoting someone, but it is ultimately the board’s decision to vote in favor or against that recommendation.