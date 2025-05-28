Published 10:36 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

There will be a memorial to celebrate the life of Christine Humphreys Ferrell at 1 p.m. at Northview Baptist Church in Brookhaven. Christine was born on March 22, 1969, in Hayward, CA, and went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 23, 2025.

A resident of Brookhaven and Wesson for many years prior to moving to Petal, MS, in 2020, she was preceded in death by her father, Michael Humphreys; and granddaughter, Mallory Annabelle Waldrop. She is survived by her loving husband, Claude; her mother, Barbara Brown (Buddy); daughter, Stacey Waldrop (Nathan); sons, Derrick Yaskovic and Michael Ferrell; 10 grandchildren; many friends, and her faithful dog and best friend, Moo.

Christine loved animals and raising flowers and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter.