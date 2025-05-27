Lincoln County Jail docket: Gloster trio arrested on shoplifting charges Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Monday, May 22-26, 2025:

• Marilyn Leanne Carr, 04/18/2006, 2505 Bogue Chitto Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with trespass/larceny, simple assault by menace or fear, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lisa Leanne Carr, 04/18/1983, 1587 Shanna Lane — arrested, charged with possession of schedule I or II controlled substance (less than 1/10 gram or 2 dosage units), by LCSO.

• Juan Kentrell Weathersby, 12/04/1990, 1158 Ole Brook Road — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

• Joseph Daniel Martin, 12/23/1978, 3563 Lowery Lane, Bogue Chitto — hold for other agency, BPD.

• Anthony M. Jones, 06/09/2000, 113 East Highland Circle — arrested, charged with probation violation, by LCSO.

• Keondra Renee Bailey, 12/02/1994, 4509 Chandler Lane, Gloster — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

• Shakitta Shantel Anderson, 09/05/1991, 3420 Perry Road, Gloster — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

• Augustine Bailey, 07/19/1970, 4509 Chandler Lane, Gloster — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

• Martin Dale Walker, 11/13/1972, 736 North Jackson St. No. D4 — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

• Joel Orlando Kelly, 03/11/1981, 908 Washington Ave. — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, by BPD.

• Marcus Antwon Jackson, 12/26/1986, 1362 Union St. Ext. No. 8A — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

• Savannah T. Bickham, 10/26/1999, 29394 Holland Brock, Mount Hermon, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 30-plus mph over limit, no/expired tag, no auto insurance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

• Dewayne Orlando Morgan, 11/28/1969, 502 East Ave., Americus, Georgia — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 30-plus mph over limit, careless driving, failure to yield right-of-way, failure to use turn signal, by MHP.

• Sincere Hackett, 02/03/2005, 401 South Extension Road, Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first or second offense), by BPD.

• Trinity Selmara Treadway, 06/07/2003, 1820 Green Cable Road, Terry — arrested, charged with darker-than-authorized window tint, by BPD.

• David Corey Taylor, 01/10/1985, 632 Booker Ave. — arrested, charged with DUI refusal, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by BPD.

• Mindy Nicole Nations, 06/22/1983, 2243 Topisaw Drive, Bogue Chitto — arrested on bench warrant, by LCSO.

• Katlyn D. Page, 10/06/1999, 713 Brookwood Drive — arrested, charged with misdemeanor taking of motor vehicle (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

• Stephen Augustus, 10/05/1988, 205 Height Creek, Eligah, South Carolina — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/business disturbance, by BPD.

• Xzavian C. Dixion, 11/07/1997, 939 NE Ozark Lane — arrested, charged with disturbance of family, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, resisting or obstructing arrest, by BPD.

• Robert Darnell Sibley, 09/17/2003, 215 South Live Oak St., McComb — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 10-19 mph over limit, no seatbelt, darker-than-authorized window tint, by MHP.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.