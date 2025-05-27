Brookhaven’s General Election is next Tuesday, June 3 Published 9:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Less than one week remains prior to the Municipal General Election in Brookhaven.

Polls will be open Tuesday, June 3, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for qualified voters who live inside the city limits. In-person absentee voting remains open until noon on Saturday, May 31. The City Clerk’s Office will be open Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

As informed Brookhaven voters know, every race on the city’s ballots has already been decided by results of the April Primary Election. On the Board of Aldermen, incumbents James Magee Jr. (Ward 1), Shannon Moore (Ward 2), Jeff Henning (Ward 4), Fletcher Grice (Ward 5), and Andre’ Spiller Sr. (Ward 6) retained their seats, each winning against challengers — except for Henning, who ran unopposed. Magee, Moore, and Spiller are Democrat; Henning and Grice are Republican.

Ward 3 Alderman Charles Caston Sr. was defeated in the Primary by fellow Democrat Jennifer Howard-Tate.

The only races remaining to be determined are those of mayor and alderman-at-large. Both will be decided on General Election Day, with no runoffs.

Incumbent Mayor Joe C. Cox, a Republican, seeks his fourth term in the role, and is challenged by Democrat Larry Jointer. Each won their primaries unopposed — Cox with 910 votes, Jointer with 1,513. The two men squared off four years ago, with Cox winning by fewer than 30 votes.

First-term incumbent Alderman-at-large Don Underwood won the Republican Primary, and faces the Democrat Primary winner, Ronald L. Hines.

Earlier this year, candidates were asked by The Daily Leader to answer multiple questions about their campaigns, each receiving the same survey. One question posed was, “What are your reasons for seeking this office and why should voters elect you?” These final four candidates each answered as follows.

Joe C. Cox, Republican, Incumbent mayoral candidate

It has been an honor to serve as Mayor of the City of Brookhaven since 2013. During that time, great accomplishments have been made to meet the needs of each ward and our city overall without increasing taxes. I love my hometown and am deeply committed to its success and growth, and to the well-being of our residents. I am seeking re-election to continue the work we have started and build on the significant progress we have achieved.

The responsibility of the office of mayor is to manage the day-to-day operations of the city and serve as the official spokesperson for the city. As chairman of the Board of Aldermen, the mayor also advises and oversees the Board, consisting of six aldermen and one alderman-at-large, who make motions and policies. The City of Brookhaven is a business with 150 employees and a $26M combined budget. My 42 years as a small business owner, combined with 12 years of service as your mayor, have equipped me with the management experience, knowledge, and skills necessary to effectively carry out the duties of mayor.

My proven experience, accomplishments, and principled leadership are demonstrated through increased economic and workforce development, strong infrastructure, sound decision-making in managing the city’s daily operations, fiscal responsibility through maintaining a balanced budget for twelve consecutive years, and successful contract negotiations. By remaining in office, I can continue advancing our progress and implementing long-term plans and solutions.

The June 3rd general election will determine Brookhaven’s mayor for the next four years. I am asking for your support and vote to re-elect me as your mayor to ensure we keep our city moving in the right direction. Allow my proven experience and trusted, principled leadership to continue building a stronger, better Brookhaven for all residents and future generations.

Larry Jointer, Democrat, mayoral candidate

My assessment of the current administration is the lack of citizen involvement with our city government. I would find a way to incorporate the citizens in the growth of our city as we move forward together.

I would grade the success of this office from poor to fair. It could be much better. I would change direction, because doing the same thing year after year and not getting better results is not good.

To address the issue of transparency and accountability is very important. A leader must be open and honest to the people of the city.

Safety is the issue that we that we are most facing in this time. Selecting a good police chief is going to be very important. To address this issue, I would be very selective in presenting a person to the Alderman.

My role in this office would be improved by working together with the citizens and the county board to create unity.

My reason for running for this office is to bring about a city of unity and encouraging all citizens to be involved in the forward movement of this great city.

Don Underwood, Republican, alderman-at-large candidate

Most importantly I care about Brookhaven and the people therein. I am passionate about having a better Brookhaven. Additionally, I believe I’ve demonstrated that I don’t shy away from the hard problems, or waffle on a decision once I’ve reviewed the facts. The Alderman-at Large position is unique among the alderman because everyone in Brookhaven is my constituent and I treat all equally.

[Voters should choose me because …] Simply put, my love of home and place. Brookhaven is my home and always has been. I’m proud of so many aspects of Brookhaven and Lincoln County but see the serious issues that must be addressed. I worked for over 25 years in Jackson and folks were always asking me why I didn’t move to Brandon, or Pearl, or Clinton, or Madison. My response was, “they’re not Brookhaven.” I was encouraged to move so Stone could play at a bigger school for more recognition. He and I both agreed, “they’re not Brookhaven.” That’s why I look at Alderman as a job, not an office or a position, and I want to continue to work for a better Brookhaven.

Ronald L. Hines, Democrat, alderman-at-large candidate

I do not make excuses, I find solutions. Whether it’s improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, or creating opportunities for our youth, I will put in the work to ensure that real progress is made for the people of Brookhaven. Leadership isn’t just about titles; it’s about action. When I take on a responsibility, I see it through to the end because our community deserves an Alderman at Large who will show up, listen, and deliver real results. That is exactly what I plan to do.

I am seeking the office of Alderman-at-Large to bring positive change and fresh perspectives to Brookhaven and Lincoln County. My deep investment in this community drives my desire to see it flourish and grow in a positive manner. Historically known as the “Homeseekers Paradise,” a title adopted many years ago to reflect our community’s welcoming nature, Brookhaven has always been a place where people aspire to live and thrive. I am committed to preserving this legacy by ensuring that Brookhaven remains a city our citizens love and enjoy, a place that not only retains its current residents but also attracts those who have left to return and settle down upon retirement.

Where to vote

On Tuesday, June 3, voters will cast ballots according to the ward where they live. All ballots will have the offices of mayor, alderman-at-large, and the alderman of the respective ward — even though the individual ward seats were determined by the Primary Election.

In-person voting will take place at the following polling sites:

Ward 1 — Bi-Centennial Building, 200 Main St.

Ward 2 — Alexander Jr. High School Auditorium, 713 Beauregard St.

Ward 3 — Lincoln County Government Building, City Board Room, 301 S First St.

Ward 4 — Brookhaven Elementary School Auditorium, 300 S Church St.

Ward 5 — Brookhaven Recreation Department, Main Room, 689 Hwy. 51 N

Ward 6 — Mamie Martin School Room A3, 420 Vivian Merritt St.