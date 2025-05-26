Remembering the fallen — VFW honors Lincoln County heroes on Memorial Day Published 11:56 am Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 3

The 99 names on the Lincoln County Veterans Memorial were read aloud Monday morning as members of Brookhaven Veterans of Foreign Wars Capt. Danny D. Entrican Post 2618 lead a time of remembrance for the community.

After a morning of thunderstorms moving through the area, the windless air was hot and muggy and the American flag hung at half-mast.

VFW officer Tommy Allison read the name of each Armed Forces member from Lincoln County who had died in service to their nation — 15 in World War I; 70 in World War II; six in the Korean War; and eight in the Vietnam War.

Veterans Frank Walters and Travis Batley placed a wreath in front of the memorial, and First Lt. Chuck Wallace played TAPS, as those in attendance stood in respect and veterans saluted.

While several holidays and other times of honor take place throughout the year for the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, or who continue to serve, Memorial Day is the only day set aside specifically to remember those who have laid down their lives in service to their nation, communities, and families.

Old Glory is flown at half-mast until noon in remembrance of the more than one million men and women who have paid “the ultimate sacrifice” in their military service.

Names listed on the Lincoln County Veterans Memorial are as follows:

WORLD WAR I

Jesse R. Allen

Isa Allgood

James H. Ames

Barron Blue

Charles E. Drane

Henry Fairchild

John H. Ferrell Jr.

Willey Davis Fore

Ira W. Graham

Clinton Hart

John T. Higdon

Lee Hoskins

Thomas E. Jordon

Erma W. Lawson

Tom Williamson

WORLD WAR II

Thomas H. Adams

Toy Alexander

Burris G. Allen

O. C. Allen

O. C. AIlred

Undrel I. Anding

Thomas D. Becker

Charles Bessonette

Ira Bessonette

Floyd M. Bowman Jr.

John L. Brown

Joseph C. Brown

Troy Brown

Matthew Butler

Ira Cain

Elkin Case

Marrion C. Coker

Bill H. Cole

John T. Cowart

Truman Crosby

Scott W. Crull

Bluford O. Day

John R. Dickey Jr.

Hoyt A. Eason

Nolan Falvey

Lancy Franklin

Jessie H. Geer

Monroe Harness

Issac L. Hudson

Henry Johnson

Norman M. Johnson

Venable V. Jordon

Nalty R. Keen

Edgar A. Leggett

H. L. Lofton

Johnny Lofton

Johnny B. Lofton

Wesley L. Lowery

Charles Loyd

James H. Magee

Jack May

R. E. M. McCaffery

Howard L. Mitchell

Ralph D. Neal

Etha Nettles

Thomas Nettles

Jesse O. Paxton

James H. Pepper

Seltz Phillips

Marion Posey

Leon T. Powell

John A. Price

Leroy Sampson

Joseph W. Sauls

Charles H. Smith

Fred L. Smith

Oscar A. Smith

William M. Smith

Guy D. Stanley

Henry Thompson

Solen Walker

George T. Warren Jr.

Sidney T. Watson Jr.

Troy Watts

Emmett West

James R. Whitlock

James D. Whittington

Frank Williamson

James B. Woodall

Jewell Woodall

KOREAN WAR

Edward F. Aldridge Jr.

Martin A. Coker

Paul Dickerson

James Levi Jr.

Johnny B. Lofton

Thomas Reed

VIETNAM WAR

David Roy Easley

Danny D Entrican

Joel Fuller

James H. Shannon Jr.

Andrew J. Short III

Thomas A. Sullivan

Ronnie Lee Terry

Billy Joe Wilson