Remembering the fallen — VFW honors Lincoln County heroes on Memorial Day
Published 11:56 am Monday, May 26, 2025
The 99 names on the Lincoln County Veterans Memorial were read aloud Monday morning as members of Brookhaven Veterans of Foreign Wars Capt. Danny D. Entrican Post 2618 lead a time of remembrance for the community.
After a morning of thunderstorms moving through the area, the windless air was hot and muggy and the American flag hung at half-mast.
VFW officer Tommy Allison read the name of each Armed Forces member from Lincoln County who had died in service to their nation — 15 in World War I; 70 in World War II; six in the Korean War; and eight in the Vietnam War.
Veterans Frank Walters and Travis Batley placed a wreath in front of the memorial, and First Lt. Chuck Wallace played TAPS, as those in attendance stood in respect and veterans saluted.
While several holidays and other times of honor take place throughout the year for the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, or who continue to serve, Memorial Day is the only day set aside specifically to remember those who have laid down their lives in service to their nation, communities, and families.
Old Glory is flown at half-mast until noon in remembrance of the more than one million men and women who have paid “the ultimate sacrifice” in their military service.
Names listed on the Lincoln County Veterans Memorial are as follows:
WORLD WAR I
Jesse R. Allen
Isa Allgood
James H. Ames
Barron Blue
Charles E. Drane
Henry Fairchild
John H. Ferrell Jr.
Willey Davis Fore
Ira W. Graham
Clinton Hart
John T. Higdon
Lee Hoskins
Thomas E. Jordon
Erma W. Lawson
Tom Williamson
WORLD WAR II
Thomas H. Adams
Toy Alexander
Burris G. Allen
O. C. Allen
O. C. AIlred
Undrel I. Anding
Thomas D. Becker
Charles Bessonette
Ira Bessonette
Floyd M. Bowman Jr.
John L. Brown
Joseph C. Brown
Troy Brown
Matthew Butler
Ira Cain
Elkin Case
Marrion C. Coker
Bill H. Cole
John T. Cowart
Truman Crosby
Scott W. Crull
Bluford O. Day
John R. Dickey Jr.
Hoyt A. Eason
Nolan Falvey
Lancy Franklin
Jessie H. Geer
Monroe Harness
Issac L. Hudson
Henry Johnson
Norman M. Johnson
Venable V. Jordon
Nalty R. Keen
Edgar A. Leggett
H. L. Lofton
Johnny Lofton
Johnny B. Lofton
Wesley L. Lowery
Charles Loyd
James H. Magee
Jack May
R. E. M. McCaffery
Howard L. Mitchell
Ralph D. Neal
Etha Nettles
Thomas Nettles
Jesse O. Paxton
James H. Pepper
Seltz Phillips
Marion Posey
Leon T. Powell
John A. Price
Leroy Sampson
Joseph W. Sauls
Charles H. Smith
Fred L. Smith
Oscar A. Smith
William M. Smith
Guy D. Stanley
Henry Thompson
Solen Walker
George T. Warren Jr.
Sidney T. Watson Jr.
Troy Watts
Emmett West
James R. Whitlock
James D. Whittington
Frank Williamson
James B. Woodall
Jewell Woodall
KOREAN WAR
Edward F. Aldridge Jr.
Martin A. Coker
Paul Dickerson
James Levi Jr.
Johnny B. Lofton
Thomas Reed
VIETNAM WAR
David Roy Easley
Danny D Entrican
Joel Fuller
James H. Shannon Jr.
Andrew J. Short III
Thomas A. Sullivan
Ronnie Lee Terry
Billy Joe Wilson