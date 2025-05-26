Nearly 30 shops, eateries part of 2025 Girls Night Out Published 9:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Tickets are on sale now for one of the most anticipated events of the year – Girls Night Out.

Twenty-nine retail shops and restaurants are included in this year’s GNO event, which is Thursday, June 12, through Saturday, June 14. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at any of the participating vendors or online at visitbrookhavenms.com/event/girls-night-out-8.

Take the ticket to the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce at 230 S. Whitworth Ave. any time June 9 through June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an official 2025 GNO T-shirt, a tote bag and an exclusive coupon book with more than 70 coupons that can be used at participating retailers.

Each book features an exclusive coupon from each participating retailer that can be redeemed during GNO Thursday from 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and an additional coupon that can be redeemed after the GNO event.

“That’s even more savings throughout the summer,” said Chamber Program Director Katie Nations.

Each book contains a $10 dining voucher that can be redeemed at participating restaurants starting at lunch on Thursday, June 12, through dinner on Saturday, June 14, Nations said.

Participating retailers and restaurants:

601 Sports at 820 Brookway Blvd.

A. Morgan Boutique at 511 Brookway Blvd.

Beyond the Rainbow at 629 Brookway Blvd.

Broma’s Deli at 1203 Hampton Dr.

Brookhaven MedSpa at 203 South Railroad Ave.

Castles Ladies Apparel at 534 Brookway Blvd.

Dog Ear Books at 512 W. Monticello St.

Downtown Shoes at 116 South Whitworth Ave.

Elaina Anders Designs at 515 Brookway Blvd.

Engravables at 930 Brookway Blvd.

Expectations at 637 Brookway Blvd.

Expectations Too at 639 Brookway Blvd.

For the Girls Boutique at 769 Brookway Blvd.

Georgia Blue at 107 South Railroad Ave.

Jenny Pearl’s Boutique at 303 Hwy 51 South

Kelly’s Custom Designs LLC at 127 North First Street

Lolli’s at 714 Halbert Heights Rd. Suite E

P.J.’s Coffee at 771 Brookway Blvd.

Poppa’s Buffet & Grill at 204 Hwy 51 North

Rhodes Avenue at 109 Whitebrook Drive

Southern Domestic Divas at Downtown Shoes

The Fish Fry at 738 Industrial Park Rd NE

The Skin Center & Spa at 939 Brookway Blvd Suite E

Three Sisters Boutique at 627 Brookway Blvd.

Three Sisters Children’s Boutique at 625 Brookway Blvd.

Tillman Furniture & Appliances Brookhaven at 565 Hwy 51 North

Tortilla Soup at 112 South Whitworth Ave.

Vendors Emporium at 210 Hwy 51 North

Wild Fox Coffee at 512 W. Monticello St.

“Girls Night Out has become a tradition for so many families and groups of friends who look forward to this time for shopping and fun,” Nations said. “Everyone always seems to have such a good time.”

For more information, call 601-833-1411.