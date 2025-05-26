BPD investigating multiple weekend shootings — one fatal Published 11:15 am Monday, May 26, 2025

An evening shooting on Memorial Day Sunday has left one person dead and another wounded.

Brookhaven Police Department Commander Jonathan Hart said the incident took place in the Ozark Lane-Crooked Lane area around 6:20 p.m.

Lincoln County Coroner Blake Wallace identified the victim as 15-year-old Kayden Mohon. Wallace was called to 933 Ozark Lane at 6:23 p.m. It was unclear if Mohon had been shot there or driven there after having been shot at a different location.

Another person was shot on Ozark Lane and transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center by private vehicle, according to authorities. That victim is expected to recover.

Police are also investigating other weekend shootings.

According to dispatch reports, a home and vehicle were shot into around 6:40 p.m. at 1020 Crooked Lane. Vehicles were shot into at 7:12 p.m. at 204 Mildred St., and at 7:53 p.m. at 200 East Court St.

Shots were fired in the area of 200 Rogers Circle at 9:19 p.m. and a home shot into at 311 Industrial Park Road at 9:21 p.m.

At 3:46 a.m., a woman was reportedly shot in the arm at 609 Brant Trail in the Brignall community, and a house shot into at 298 Marr St. at 4:07 a.m.

The shootings are believed to be connected, and all gang-related.

No other information has been released at this time on these incidents. These investigations are ongoing.

In March, a drive-by shooting took place at 933 Ozark Lane in which no person or property was damaged. The March 13 daytime incident occurred at the same location where Mohon was found deceased on Sunday.

At the time, BPD Detective Leslie Falvey said that shooting may have been connected to a homicide that happened in the Cloverdale Housing Complex the previous day, March 12. In that shooting, 21-year-old Deleatric Quarles was shot and later died from his wounds at KDMC.

James Lewis Levi Jr., 30, was the suspect in that homicide.

On April 19 at 12:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots near McDonald’s where a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said teenagers were gathered there after a prom. Just before 1 p.m. that same day, a suspect fired a weapon from the window of a black GMC Terrain SUV in the direction of another vehicle, striking a nearby house.

Most recently prior to the weekend, two people were shot at Smith’s Car Wash, 922 East Monticello St. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, a man and woman — believed at the time to be innocent bystanders — suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to KDMC. The man was then airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

All of these incidents remain under investigation.

Brookhaven Chief of Police Kenneth Collins is set to retire at midnight June 30, after which Randy Belcher will take over as interim chief until a new one is appointed by the city’s Board of Aldermen.