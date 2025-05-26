BPD investigating 3 weekend shootings — one fatal

Published 9:12 am Monday, May 26, 2025

By Brett Campbell

An evening shooting on Memorial Day Sunday has left one person dead and another wounded.

Brookhaven Police Department Commander Jonathan Hart said the incident took place in the Ozark Lane-Crooked Lane area around 6:20 p.m.

Police are also investigating two other weekend shootings — one into a motor vehicle on East Court Street, and another into a dwelling on Industrial Park Road.

No other information has been released at this time. These investigations are ongoing.

