Area college graduates, honors recipients Published 8:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Several area residents completed college degrees or achieved honors recognitions in the spring 2025 semester. These included the following.

Belhaven University

More than 400 traditional, adult, graduate, and online students completed degrees in Belhaven University’s spring 2025 semester. These included nine area students:

Bogue Chitto — Kia Johnson

Brookhaven — Petrina Ray, Nina White

Hazlehurst — Deana Rogers

Jayess — Samuel Powell

McComb — Allaijah Gamble, Ebony Gayden

Summit — Wendy Andrews, Jeremy Pattie

The University of Louisiana Monroe

Emma Wicker, of Smithdale, was named to ULM’s spring 2025 Dean’s List, having earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average. Wicker is a criminal justice major.

Mississippi College

Hannah Jarreau of Wesson was recognized at Mississippi College Honors Convocation, and was presented with The Susan H. Lassiter English Award. MC students and faculty who have distinguished themselves through excellence in scholarship, service and leadership were recognized during the 2025 Honors Convocation on April 24.