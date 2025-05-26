Area college graduates, honors recipients
Published 8:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025
Several area residents completed college degrees or achieved honors recognitions in the spring 2025 semester. These included the following.
Belhaven University
More than 400 traditional, adult, graduate, and online students completed degrees in Belhaven University’s spring 2025 semester. These included nine area students:
Bogue Chitto — Kia Johnson
Brookhaven — Petrina Ray, Nina White
Hazlehurst — Deana Rogers
Jayess — Samuel Powell
McComb — Allaijah Gamble, Ebony Gayden
Summit — Wendy Andrews, Jeremy Pattie
The University of Louisiana Monroe
Emma Wicker, of Smithdale, was named to ULM’s spring 2025 Dean’s List, having earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average. Wicker is a criminal justice major.
Mississippi College
Hannah Jarreau of Wesson was recognized at Mississippi College Honors Convocation, and was presented with The Susan H. Lassiter English Award. MC students and faculty who have distinguished themselves through excellence in scholarship, service and leadership were recognized during the 2025 Honors Convocation on April 24.