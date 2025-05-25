Walk prudently Published 11:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

“Walk prudently when you go to the house of God; and draw near to hear rather than to give the sacrifice of fools, for they do not know that they do evil.” — Ecclesiastes 5:1 (NKJV)

Wow! Many other preachers (other than the author of this Old Testament book) have felt the same way about those who come to the house of God only to be critical, who come and offer the sacrifice of fools instead of receiving the word that God has given that particular day.

What a pity that we have lost the sense of what a worship service is supposed to be. Most of our services are a far cry from what they should be.

There is precious little humility and brokenness in our services; far removed, too, is a move of the Holy Spirit upon the congregation. Sunday Church service is for some a time of worshiping God in truth and spirit and celebrating what He has done for us all.

Tragically though, for too many, it is a chance to judge the preacher, or others, on any number of issues, the sacrifice of fools this is called in our passage for today.

We, Pastors and congregation alike, should come to the house of God to listen to His word for us. Yes, preaching is perhaps the only endeavor whereby one (the pastor) can learn from his own mouth.

As God’s children, we are accountable to the word that God has given through His messenger the Pastor, and we are expected to be just in our conduct as we listen intently to receive the word spoken for our benefit. If it is an incorrect word the Pastor is accountable; but, if it is indeed a true word, we are all responsible for hearing and obeying that word.

So, we must humble ourselves and put away our criteria for judgment, lose the critical spirit, and be prudent as we listen for the message that God has embedded within the sermon for the day, remembering that we are responsible for hearing what He says. If we are faithful to listen, we will find that God is faithful to speak, even through “that” Preacher.

Micah 6:8 gives us some excellent instruction: “He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?”

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.