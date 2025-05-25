The Lodge Published 9:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Hi, all!

We took the 10 or 15 mile drive out of town, seeing one ranch after another along the prairie landscape. Passing the main entrance to the ranch itself, we continued a little farther down the highway and made a turn onto a gravel road. We followed it for a little while, made another turn, and then took that road even farther into the vast prairie land, down a very steep hill, and made a sharp turn into the driveway beside the beautiful place. The views of the surrounding prairie lands from outside were amazing. We could literally see for miles in several directions. The sky was wide and open, and the wind was blowing powerfully as we stepped onto the side deck, opened the door, and entered the house, welcomed as we did by two kind ladies who greeted us warmly and invited us to “come on in!”

The Lodge, as the family affectionately calls it, is not such as to make you gawk with mouth wide open, but on the inside, the large kitchen, family rooms, and made-to-be-comfortable bedrooms were so very inviting. This photo gives you a glimpse of a portion of the working kitchen. Look closely and study it for a moment. Fans of the Food Network and the Pioneer Woman will probably recognize this as Ree Drummond’s kitchen, the very one where she cooks the delicious meals and films her television shows. She and her husband Ladd generously allow curious visitors to wander around as long as they like, so we did. My wife even posed behind the stove, stirring an empty pot of nothing.

We met no one famous that day, but we did enjoy a very nice visit with a couple of very nice hosts who worked to make us feel as though we were long lost family members with the house to ourselves for a while.

The Lord invites us to come into His house. The ride along the vast landscape may be uneventful, or it may be harsh. The turns are sometimes easy, sometimes very sharp. But the day His children step onto the deck and reach for the door handle, we will be welcomed inside with open arms and joyful spirit to make ourselves at home! We will have free roam of the place, unbelievably fantastic views, and all the time we need. He paid the price for our sins, and we will be able to enter with our free ticket, somewhat similar to the ones we were given at Ree’s Mercantile store and restaurant in town. It didn’t cost us a nickel, but we were treated as if we owned the place, as if we belonged.

He has “gone to prepare a place!” I look forward to the place I will find awaiting my arrival in Heaven. Do you?

Just a thought. ’Til later.

